‘Just the utter fear the night of the fire’, El Paso County Canine Rescue in need of supplies following shed fire

ELBERT, Colo. (KKTV) - A nonprofit organization is in need of your help after one of their rescue directors shed caught fire in Elbert, Colorado in early April. The El Paso County Canine Rescue is a a nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue that saves dogs from Texas and News Mexico.

Jamie Hurd, the woman whose shop burned to the ground, says she was sleeping at the time of the fire, but was able to get her and her family out safe, along with their horses and goats. “The shop exploded,” says Hurd. “My daughter woke us up and we were able to get everybody out of the house. The impact of the explosion shattered all the windows in our house and our house filled up with smoke. We were able to save our house but the shop burned to the ground”.

Inside the shop that burned to the ground was all her supplies for the rescue to help animals and their foster families. “I would say about 75% of our supplies were in my shop. We had, the shop is 40 by 40, so we had extra dog kennels, dog food, blankets, leashes, collars, whelping kits. Everything was in the shop,” says Hurd.

In a post on Facebook, El Paso County Canine Rescue reached out to the community earlier this month asking for help to rebuild.

URGENT!!!! El Paso County Canine rescue needs your help!!! One of the Rescue director home caught fire, and burned the... Posted by El Paso County Canine Rescue on Sunday, May 1, 2022

“These nonprofit groups, like I said, we rely on people’s good will to help us, and since COVID it’s been really hard to get donations, get people to step out in the community and help,” says Hurd.

The community saw the outreach and many stepped up donating items to the rescue over the past few weeks.

“It felt pretty amazing, we’re just overwhelmed with the amount of support and you know people are just on Facebook saying we’re so sorry for your loss what can we do to help?” says Hurd. “Everybody is just trying to help so it’s very heartwarming,” says Hurd.

We would like to shout a HUGE thank you to all the people that have donated supplies in the wake of the fire!!! We'd... Posted by El Paso County Canine Rescue on Monday, May 9, 2022

Regardless of all the help the El Paso County Canine Rescue has received, they are still looking for some items. If you would like to donate, you can do so on Paypal, Amazon, or by sending the rescue a message to get the address to send any checks/cash donations.

