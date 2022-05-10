Advertisement

Great Wolf Lodge holding hiring event Wednesday

Great Wolf Lodge
Great Wolf Lodge(Source: Great Wolf Lodge)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Want to spend your summer at a water park?

Great Wolf Lodge says it’s on the hunt for new pack members at 18 of its locations, including in Colorado Springs!

With May 10 marking National Hiring Day, the indoor water park resort is holding a massive hiring event Tuesday. Through 6 p.m., people can either show up in person or text “GWLCO” to 25000 and get the opportunity to interview!

Open positions include lifeguard, housekeeping, retail, and food and beverage roles. Great Wolf Lodge says employees will enjoy perks like use of the indoor pools and water slides.

More on Great Wolf Lodge can be found here.

