Colorado Springs man sentenced to decades in prison for creating child porn, victim was younger than 12

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for creating and distributing child porn.

34-year-old Brandon Gandy was arrested on March 4, 2021 in Colorado Springs. A search warrant was executed at Gandy’s Colorado Springs home following CyberTipline Reports sent by an Internet Service Provider to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Investigator’s were able to connect the IP addresses used to Gandy.

“Specifically, twenty images were located on his cell phone of a minor who has been identified by law enforcement,” part of a release from the Department of Justice reads. “Several of the images pictured sexually explicit conduct. The investigators observed a distinctive ring on the adult male hand pictured in one of the sexually explicit images. Gandy was wearing the distinctive ring when the search warrant was executed at his home.”

According to the Department of Justice, Gandy admitted the minor he sexually abused over the course of a year was younger than 12 at the time of the crimes. He was sentenced for production and possession of child porn. In addition to the 30 years in prison, Gandy will serve a 10-year term of supervised release and is ordered to pay a $20,000 special assessment pursuant to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act (AVAA).

“The details of this case are disturbing, and we commend our partners in law enforcement for their detailed investigation that put a stop to the defendant’s sick and outrageous conduct,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. “This lengthy prison sentence sends a message to the community that we will track down and prosecute anyone victimizing the young and vulnerable.”

Gandy was sentenced on Tuesday.

“Our agents work night and day to keep Colorado free from people like Gandy who seek to abuse and exploit children,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, Special Agent in Charge, HSI Denver. “Today’s sentence highlights the commitment our investigators, prosecutors from the United States Attorney’s Office and law enforcement partners have to the children in our community.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, click here. You can also call the CyberTipline 1-800-THE-LOST to report a child being sexually exploited.

