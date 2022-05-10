Colorado Springs Fire response times improved since purchase of new emergency units

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two months ago, the Colorado Springs Fire Department purchased four new community response medical units. As fire danger continues, the fire department says in the event of a fire, their new units can still respond to everyday calls.

Lieutenant Chris Weaver tells 11 News they are now able to respond to medical calls in 10 to 12 minutes. Lt. Weaver says this is because of their four new community response units they purchased in March.

Since March, the department has responded to almost 500 medical calls. This average about 10 to 12 calls per service a day, including falls, coughs and cardiac arrests. Lt. Weaver says this is around what they predicted when they purchased the new units.

Overall, the department has responded to 72,000 calls last year. Lt. Weaver says they always want to respond to all emergencies quickly and effectively.

“Sometimes in our system, we are sending everybody to the emergency room,” said Lt. Weaver. “We just overwhelm that facility. We are trying to get the right response to the right call. That way, we can get to the person and get the right care that they need.”

Lt. Weaver says the calls for service increases every year.

