Advertisement

4th dose of COVID vaccine gives big boost, study says

FILE PHOTO - Participants were given a half dose of Moderna or a full dose of Pfizer in...
FILE PHOTO - Participants were given a half dose of Moderna or a full dose of Pfizer in January, about seven months after their first COVID-19 vaccine booster.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research has been published on fourth doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

A study found a fourth dose of Moderna or Pfizer’s vaccine seems safe and provides a “substantial” boost to immunity at similar or even better levels than a third dose.

A fourth dose is already authorized in the U.S. for people 50 and older.

Participants in a UK study had a median age just over 70 years old.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in parts of the world, including the U.S. (CNN, POOL, KING, CSPAN, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, STATE.GOV)

They were given a half dose of Moderna or a full dose of Pfizer in January, about seven months after their first booster.

The second booster didn’t appear to have any major side effects.

The biggest complaints were arm pain and fatigue.

The booster generated an immune response at day 14 that was higher than that at day 28 after the third dose.

Researchers found Moderna’s fourth dose seemed to do slightly better than Pfizer’s, but it’s not clear why.

The study was published Monday in the medical journal The Lancet.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect.
Suspect captured after 2 people were shot Monday night in Colorado Springs at a gas station
Marijuana bud. Generic.
Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Matt Buchanan
Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured in Florida Keys
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on inflation Tuesday as the White House looks to...
Biden addresses inflation in White House remarks
CDLE Women & Women Veterans Virtual Career Fair May 10, 2022
Colorado Labor Department hosting career fair for women Wednesday
Odesa, the vital Black Sea port, has increasingly been bombarded in recent days. Ukrainian...
Russia pounds vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines
The semi flipped over near the outlet mall on Highway 9 on May 10, 2022.
Cleanup underway after semi flips over on Highway 9, causes fuel spill
Surveillance video showed an employee binding the girl’s hands with tape during nap time.
Surveillance video shows day care employee binding child’s hands with tape