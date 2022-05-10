1 injured in stabbing in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An argument between acquaintances escalated Monday night, ending with one person stabbed.

Police say the victim is expected to survive, though they did suffer serious injuries.

Officers have released limited information on the incident, and it’s unclear what led up to the fight. The incident was reported on Hayden Drive in southeast Colorado Springs just before 9:30 p.m.

No arrests have been reported at the time of this writing.

