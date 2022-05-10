Advertisement

1 injured in stabbing in southeast Colorado Springs

(Pixabay)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An argument between acquaintances escalated Monday night, ending with one person stabbed.

Police say the victim is expected to survive, though they did suffer serious injuries.

Officers have released limited information on the incident, and it’s unclear what led up to the fight. The incident was reported on Hayden Drive in southeast Colorado Springs just before 9:30 p.m.

No arrests have been reported at the time of this writing.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect.
Suspect captured after 2 people were shot Monday night in Colorado Springs at a gas station
Marijuana bud. Generic.
Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Matt Buchanan
Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured in Florida Keys
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting

Latest News

A mangled semi after wrecking and catching fire outside Fort Carson on May 10, 2022.
Semi crashes outside Fort Carson, sparking grass fire
5.10.22
Warmth & wind Continues
5.10.22
Warm and windy day
The average price for a gallon of gas has risen again after a brief dip, AAA reports.
Colorado Springs average gas price hits record high, according to AAA