WATCH: Wind in Colorado takes gas station canopy to the ground

Video courtesy Pacheco Station 5/8/22 in Antonito, Colorado.
By Tony Keith and Julie Martin
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANTONITO, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no one was hurt or even killed after the wind took a gas station canopy to the ground in Colorado on Sunday.

The whole ordeal was caught on camera by surveillance video at the station and by someone nearby. It happened Sunday at the Pacheco Station in Antonito. The small town is near the Colorado and New Mexico Border, south of Alamosa. According to 11 News Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe, the area saw wind gusts up to 70 MPH on Sunday. Robert Pacheco, the owner of Pacheco Station, explained he had just purchased this gas station about two months ago. He’s in the process of remodeling to help enhance the curb appeal for Main Street. His goal is to have the lowest gas prices in the area.

According to Pacheco, part of one pump was damaged and the other three pumps are still functioning.

Pacheco explained he has filed an insurance claim and is currently playing the waiting game. You can watch surveillance video from Pacheco at the top of this article. A man named Mike Barela was also filming as it happened. You can watch Mike’s video below:

5/8/22. Video taken by Mike Barela of the Pacheco Station.

