Voice of the consumer: Bracing for impact of Fed rate hike

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a half percentage point. It’s the biggest hike in two decades.

This marks the largest rate increase since 2000. This also follows the Fed’s decision to raise its rate by a quarter percentage point in March, which was the first rate hike since late 2018.

Their goal is to cool off inflation, which has been skyrocketing in the United States. Since March of last year, food prices have jumped about 9%. Energy costs are up more than 13.5% and gas prices are up nearly 50%. As I told you, consumer prices rose in March at the fastest pace in 40 years.

The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to try and rein in prices. Consumers will feel the difference when it comes to borrowing costs, like mortgages and car loans. Officials said they are not planning any hikes larger than this one, though more increases are still planned. Eleven News talked to a local consumer expert about how this could affect your wallet.

“What we’ll see from the half percentage rate, is you’ll see mortgage rates go up, you’ll see student loan rates go up, although usually they’re locked into a year, and you’ll see car loan rates go up,” said Joe Craig, chair of the economics department at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. “So what they’re basically trying to do is higher interest rates are discouraging people from borrowing because if you borrow, you don’t want to pay back that high rate, and encouraging people to save.”

He said the Federal Reserve is trying to balance out the economy.

“With everything that happened during COVID, they really tried to boost the economy to keep us from going into a recession, and now that boosting has gone maybe too far and we’re trying to bring it kind of back down now,” said Craig.

“Long story short, the Fed has a lot of control over transitory GDP growth in our economy. So they can’t fix a massive problem, but they can stabilize fluctuations.”

“This is going to pump the brakes on consumer spending, which means we’ll see inflation come down. It doesn’t mean it’s going to go back to the 1% to 3%, which we typically see, but probably instead of 7% to 8%, you can’t expect next year maybe 5%,” said Craig. “The housing market is going to cool off to some extent, which the feds probably want because recently you’ve seen things like people buying homes with no inspection for $30,000 above asking price.”

