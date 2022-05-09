Advertisement

Very small grass fire north of Colorado Springs on Monday is a great reminder to be prepared for wildfires

Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District and Donald Wescott Fire logos.
Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District and Donald Wescott Fire logos.(TLMFPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A grass fire that burned about one-tenth of an acre north of Colorado Springs on Monday is a great reminder for people to prepare for wildfires.

The fire sparked up in a neighborhood near Highway 83 and Hodgen Road just before 4 p.m. Crews were able to quickly get to the scene and knock the fire out. The fire is contained. The area is mostly grass, but surrounded by trees and the fire started on a day with high fire danger.

Although this fire turned out to be nothing major, the Fire Marshal for Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District Jamey Bumgarner said it is a great reminder to always be ready.

Click here for more information from the State of Colorado when it comes to preparing yourself and defending your home from a wildfire.

When it comes to mitigation, The Colorado State Forest Service has some great information to prepare your home and property for a wildfire. Click here for more.

Cal Fire recommends remembering the “SIX P’S:”

Keep These Six “P’s” Ready In Case Immediate Evacuation Is Required:

  • People and pets
  • Papers, phone numbers, and important documents
  • Prescriptions, vitamins, and eyeglasses
  • Pictures and irreplaceable memorabilia
  • Personal computer hard drive and disks
  • “Plastic” (credit cards, ATM cards) and cash

