Springs officer allegedly punched during traffic stop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a woman ticketed for littering punched an officer during a courtesy ride Sunday afternoon.

Officers patrolling the area of Powers and Briargate Parkway allegedly spotted a passenger throwing trash out of a car. Police pulled the vehicle over and ended up arresting the driver for an unrelated warrant. That would have left the woman -- who was only facing a citation -- stranded, so police offered her a ride.

Police say the woman accepted the gesture -- then her behavior changed.

“Officers escorted the subject to the second patrol vehicle, and when they directed the subject into the vehicle, the subject laid on the backseat and would not move their feet into the car,” a police lieutenant said. “Officers moved to the opposite side to pull the suspect into the vehicle, at which time the subject punched the officer in the face, causing injury.”

Her courtesy ride swiftly became a trip to the county jail, where records indicate she is still being held Monday. Identified as Angelique Romero, the suspect is now facing charges of assaulting an officer.

