Serious crash likely the cause of a power outage in downtown Colorado Springs

Crash in downtown Colorado Springs likely the cause of a power outage. 5/9/22.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash was likely the cause of a power outage in downtown Colorado Springs on Monday.

Just after 4, about 1,400 customers in the downtown area lost power following a crash near E. Cucharras Street and Wahsatch Avenue. According to firefighters at the scene, the driver likely had a medical condition which caused them to crash into a pole. Although the status of the driver was not immediately available, police were forced to close multiple roadways in the area.

As of 5 p.m., power had been restored to everyone except 24 customers.

Click here for updates from Colorado Springs Utilities on the power outage.

