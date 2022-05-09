Serious crash likely the cause of a power outage in downtown Colorado Springs
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash was likely the cause of a power outage in downtown Colorado Springs on Monday.
Just after 4, about 1,400 customers in the downtown area lost power following a crash near E. Cucharras Street and Wahsatch Avenue. According to firefighters at the scene, the driver likely had a medical condition which caused them to crash into a pole. Although the status of the driver was not immediately available, police were forced to close multiple roadways in the area.
As of 5 p.m., power had been restored to everyone except 24 customers.
Click here for updates from Colorado Springs Utilities on the power outage.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.