Pedestrian hit and killed on I-25 in Denver area

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was killed walking on the interstate Monday morning.

The deadly collision happened around 2:30 a.m. on southbound I-25 near the 144th Avenue exit in Westminster and shut down all lanes until the start of the morning commute.

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear what led up to the crash beyond the victim being on the roadway or what kind of vehicle was involved. There’s no word if the driver will be cited.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.