National Salvation Army Week kicks off Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s National Salvation Army Week, and there’s no better time to offer a helping hand to our neighbors in need.

The Colorado Springs chapter says it’s serving more people than ever this year as rising food and fuel costs put an increasing number of families in a pinch. Its kitchen serves more than 400 meals a day for those who are homeless, in poverty, or are facing food insecurity, while its giving roughly 200 more food bags a week than last year.

More on the current services the Springs chapter provides (information from the Salvation Army):

- Our Family and Social Services department is providing a record number of services for those experiencing social and economic challenges. We are providing over 350 food bags each week, compared to around 150 food bags this time last year. Additionally, we have become the largest COPE utilities assistance provider in the area. The Salvation Army provides emergency support as well as holistic case management and financial counseling to help families and individuals create a budget, obtain additional resources, and develop life skills to improve their current situations.

- Our Grants Per Diem program serving homeless Veterans and families is also at an all-time high, currently housing 43 Vets and serving dozens more each week at The Salvation Army Shelter & Services at RJ Montgomery. The Salvation Army GPD program in Colorado Springs is the one of the largest and most successful programs in the state of Colorado. As a matter of fact, we just had a Veteran, Keysha, move into her own apartment last week.

- Our Red Shield Summer Day Camp for youth ages 5-15 years is already full and has a waiting list. We are expecting up to 50 children from working poor families to fill our facility from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 6 - Aug. 5. Many of these children are at risk youth facing difficult situations like poverty, homelessness, and food insecurity. Their living conditions can threaten the health and safety of these children as well as negatively impact their education. The Salvation Army is a licensed care facility providing programs year-round that help children thrive during crucial developmental years - through after school programs, summer camps, and toys at Christmas to weekly troops and character development programs.

National Salvation Army Week runs from May 9-15. The chapter has set a goal of raising $50,000 during that time to help offset the rising food prices and make desperately needed improvements on its kitchen. To donate, just click here!

It’s also hosting a free community luncheon on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. as part of its National Salvation Army Week festivities. All are welcome!

