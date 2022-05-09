Falcon High School has 1 of 10 United States Space Force JROTC units in the world

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) at Falcon High School in District 49 has transitioned to the Space Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) and they are now one of ten in the entire world.

“We are kind of the pioneers of it. We’re not the first ones obviously but we are one of the first 10,” says Chase Hermes, a member of the Space Force JROTC.

The Falcon High School AFROTC first activated in January 2003 and reportedly draws about 175 to 250 students each year. The high school is now attached to the 4th Space Operations Squadron (4th SOPS) at Schriever Space Force Base, led by Lt. Col. Brian Dea.

“That’s the great privilege, they are going to get the opportunity to interact with leaders that are leading in the United States Space Force right now,” Dea said. “They are going to interact with people supporting operations across the globe that are just a few years ahead of them. The separation of where they are as high school students and where our Guardians are on active duty is very small. For some of the Guardians I have on my squadron, it wasn’t too long ago that they were in high school.”

Students can sign up for the class that happens two times a week and every other Friday, where they can expand their skills, prepare for the military, and hear from professionals from Schriever Space Force Base.

“Our first year you’re mainly learning just about leadership, leadership traits and just how to be a better citizen. Our second year is mainly spent on aeronautics, however just like he said, we may change it to a more of space. That’s satellites, communications, and electromagnetics,” says MJ Sorapuru, a member of the Space Force JROTC. “Our third year is mainly spent on survival training and overall life. It teaches you how to do a loan, teaches you how to make a fire, teaches you how what type of insurance to buy, what type of credit union want to look for”.

And as the program expands, students who are taking the classes know this will help them as they prepare for their futures. “It was mainly my father that got me into it, my father just retired out of the Air Force actually. And he was telling me about his experiences back in high school and how it got him to join the actual military,” says Sorapuru. " I want to be a satellite operator.”

Students who are currently part of the Space Force JROTC tell 11 News others, if you are thinking about signing up you should!

“I would recommend it it’s a great learning opportunity. You made a whole bunch of great people... It’s definitely recommended,” says Hermes. “Just join it if you can, it’s so much fun and it will teach you more about life as well as the military. It’s not just for kids who want to join the military you can get a lot out of it,” says Sorapuru.

The 10 other Space Force JROTC schools include:

Arlington Career Center, Arlington, Va.

Del Norte High School, Albuquerque, N.M.

Durango High School, Las Vegas, Nev.

Falcon High School, Peyton, Colo.

Huntsville High School, Huntsville, Ala.

Klein High School, Spring, Texas

Shadow Mountain High School, Phoenix

Space Coast Junior/Senior High School, Cocoa, Fla.

The Academy for Academic Excellence, Apple Valley, Calif.

Warren County High School, Warrenton, N.C.

Click here to read more on the FHS Space Force JROTC from District 49′s website.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.