Crash on I-25 north of Colorado Springs causes delays

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash on I-25 caused delays in both direction on Monday north of Colorado Springs.

The crash was reported by CDOT at about 4 p.m. near North Gate Boulevard. The left lane of northbound I-25 was closed for a period of time in the area.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a 22-year-old woman struck a guard rail and then went off the highway. That woman was taken to the hospital by someone else and is expected to be okay. Colorado State Patrol added you could be cited for leaving the scene of a crash if you require medical attention and leave the scene by means other than an ambulance.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with the latest information on a crash that caused major delays.

