Colorado Springs average gas price hits record high, according to AAA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs just hit a new record high when it comes to the average price for a gallon of gas.

AAA is reporting that as of Monday, the current average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.987 in Olympic City USA, the same average price it was on Sunday. The amount is a new record high, compared to one year ago when gas was averaging $3.011 in Colorado Springs.

Also on Sunday, Colorado Springs recorded an average price of $5.388 for diesel, another record high.

Click here for average gas prices in Colorado, from AAA.

Statewide, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado was $4.055 on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.