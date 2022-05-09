Cigarette likely to blame for the ‘Winter Fire’ near Trinidad in Colorado

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire burned more than eight acres near Trinidad on Sunday. and it was likely sparked by a cigarette

The “Winter Fire” was 100 percent contained as of Monday. The Las Animas County Emergency Manager shared details about the fire with the public on Monday. It was sparked near I-25 close to mile marker 20.

“This was reported as a weed fire,” Kim Chavez with Las Animas County wrote. “Multiple Hoehne units responded, as well as Spanish Peaks Fire Department. Upon arrival the fire had moved into the trees. The fire at this time was between the Burlington Northern Railroad tracks and the interstate. With the wind the fire then jumped the tracks and got into the trees east of there.”

A number of other local and state agencies joined in to battle the fire before it was contained.

“The cause of the fire was probably human caused by a cigarette tossed from a vehicle,” Chavez added.

