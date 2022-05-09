Advertisement

Cigarette likely to blame for the ‘Winter Fire’ near Trinidad in Colorado

Fire near Trinidad 5/9/22.
Fire near Trinidad 5/9/22.(11 News Viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire burned more than eight acres near Trinidad on Sunday. and it was likely sparked by a cigarette

The “Winter Fire” was 100 percent contained as of Monday. The Las Animas County Emergency Manager shared details about the fire with the public on Monday. It was sparked near I-25 close to mile marker 20.

“This was reported as a weed fire,” Kim Chavez with Las Animas County wrote. “Multiple Hoehne units responded, as well as Spanish Peaks Fire Department. Upon arrival the fire had moved into the trees. The fire at this time was between the Burlington Northern Railroad tracks and the interstate. With the wind the fire then jumped the tracks and got into the trees east of there.”

A number of other local and state agencies joined in to battle the fire before it was contained.

“The cause of the fire was probably human caused by a cigarette tossed from a vehicle,” Chavez added.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect.
Suspect captured after 2 people were shot Monday night in Colorado Springs at a gas station
Marijuana bud. Generic.
Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Matt Buchanan
Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured in Florida Keys
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting

Latest News

WATCH: President Biden talks lowering the cost of Internet for millions of families
WATCH: President Biden talks lowering the cost of Internet for millions of families
Pueblo Police Department vehicle
3 juveniles suspected of carjacking a woman in Pueblo, arrested by an officer who performed a ‘PIT’ maneuver
The average price for a gallon of gas has risen again after a brief dip, AAA reports.
Colorado Springs average gas price hits record high, according to AAA
Dusty skies and high fire danger
Warmth & Wind Continues