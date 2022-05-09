Advertisement

AP source: Jokic captures 2nd straight NBA MVP award

Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic(All-Pro Reels / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:52 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - A person familiar with the decision says Denver’s Nikola Jokic has won his second consecutive Most Valuable Player award, after a season in which he finished with numbers never before seen in league history.

The NBA was preparing to make the announcement official in the coming days, likely this week, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the voting results have not been announced. ESPN, citing sources, first reported that Jokic would be named the MVP.

The Nuggets’ 7-foot center was the first player in league history to eclipse 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season.

