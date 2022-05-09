Advertisement

3 juveniles suspected of carjacking a woman in Pueblo, arrested by an officer who performed a ‘PIT’ maneuver

Pueblo Police Department vehicle
Pueblo Police Department vehicle(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Three juveniles are suspected of some serious charges after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Pueblo.

The dangerous crime was carried out Saturday at about 3 in the afternoon. According to Pueblo Police, a victim says three males with pistols who were wearing masks and hoodies stole her vehicle in the 3200 block of Bay State Avenue. The neighborhood is on the southwest side of Pueblo near W. Northern Avenue and S. Prairie Avenue. The suspects were eventually captured about two miles away close to I-25 and W. Northern Avenue.

“While heading toward the call, an officer observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle at Northern Ave and Berkley Ave and it was occupied by three males wearing masks,” part of a news release from Pueblo Police reads. “The vehicle refused to stop for police and a short pursuit ensued. Officers were able to successfully perform a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver in the 400 block of W Northern Avenue.”

All three juveniles are “documented gang members” were taken into custody. A loaded 9mm handgun was found in the vehicle. All three suspects are charged with aggravated robbery, first-degree motor vehicle theft, and restraining order violation. The driver has an additional charge of felony eluding while another suspect was charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

