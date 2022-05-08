Recovery operation for missing swimmer underway at Colorado reservoir

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing swimmer is now a recovery mission after rescuers were unable to locate him Saturday.

The victim was riding in a tube pulled by a boat in Cherry Creek Reservoir Saturday when he fell off and went underwater. He was not wearing a life jacket.

First responders from South Metro Fire Rescue, Cherry Creek State Park, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Parks and Wildlife searched for more than 90 minutes but were unable to locate him. Due to the amount of time that passed since the search began, it shifted from a rescue to recovery.

UPDATE: Unfortunately rescuers were unable to locate the missing person. The recovery operation has been turned over to State Parks. Thank you to Arapahoe Sheriff for assisting. @CPW_NE pic.twitter.com/szegfRHl5K — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 8, 2022

The search continued until 4 a.m. Sunday and resumed just a few hours later.

A dive team from @SouthMetroPIO also just arrived to aid in the search for the missing person in the water at Cherry Creek State Park. Details: https://t.co/alqD703kkq pic.twitter.com/RQDrrGD4GV — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) May 8, 2022

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said this is the second drowning in Colorado this year.

