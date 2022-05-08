Recovery operation for missing swimmer underway at Colorado reservoir
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing swimmer is now a recovery mission after rescuers were unable to locate him Saturday.
The victim was riding in a tube pulled by a boat in Cherry Creek Reservoir Saturday when he fell off and went underwater. He was not wearing a life jacket.
First responders from South Metro Fire Rescue, Cherry Creek State Park, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Parks and Wildlife searched for more than 90 minutes but were unable to locate him. Due to the amount of time that passed since the search began, it shifted from a rescue to recovery.
The search continued until 4 a.m. Sunday and resumed just a few hours later.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said this is the second drowning in Colorado this year.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.