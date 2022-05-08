Advertisement

Distracted driving causes crash in southwest Colorado Springs

The scene at West Cheyenne and Woodburn following a crash around 6 a.m. on May 8, 2022.
The scene at West Cheyenne and Woodburn following a crash around 6 a.m. on May 8, 2022.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver escaped with only minor to moderate injuries after crashing into a box truck Sunday morning.

Police tell 11 News the driver was traveling east on Cheyenne Road when something distracted her and she collided into the parked truck. The corner of the truck smashed through the passenger’s side of the windshield.

Cheyenne and Woodburn crash
(KKTV)

Firefighters had to rip open the driver’s door to free the woman, who was trapped in the vehicle.

Though the crash looked serious, police said the driver’s injuries were not. She was transported to the hospital as a precaution but is expected to be fine.

