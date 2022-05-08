Distracted driving causes crash in southwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver escaped with only minor to moderate injuries after crashing into a box truck Sunday morning.

Police tell 11 News the driver was traveling east on Cheyenne Road when something distracted her and she collided into the parked truck. The corner of the truck smashed through the passenger’s side of the windshield.

Firefighters had to rip open the driver’s door to free the woman, who was trapped in the vehicle.

#ColoradoSpringsFire #workingtrapped truck 4 and Engine 4 on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties intersection of W. Cheyenne Rd. and Woodburn St. Additional fire units are in route. Avoid the area possible — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 8, 2022

Though the crash looked serious, police said the driver’s injuries were not. She was transported to the hospital as a precaution but is expected to be fine.

