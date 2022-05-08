Advertisement

1 killed in crash in eastern El Paso County

Troopers and first responders on the scene of a crash on Highway 24 near Ramah late on the...
Troopers and first responders on the scene of a crash on Highway 24 near Ramah late on the night of May 7, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:17 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 30-year-old driver was killed after losing control of their car east of Calhan late Saturday night.

State Patrol says the driver was heading westbound on Highway 24 when their ‘99 Porsche hit a guardrail. The driver died at the scene shortly after impact. No one else was in the car.

At the time of this writing, troopers have not said whether drugs, alcohol or speeding are suspected. The crash remains under investigation.

The driver has not been identified at the time of this writing.

