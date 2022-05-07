Semi truck rollover crash in Costilla County

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle Saturday morning. The crash happened on Highway 160 near Blanca, Colorado. This area is a little more than an hour southwest of Pueblo.

Troopers tell 11 News the crash happened around 2:40 a.m. and the truck was hauling groceries.

The semi was on its side next to the highway and was reportedly not blocking any lanes of the road.

CSP is investigating the cause of the crash, but say no drugs or alcohol are believed to be involved.

An 11 News viewer sent in the following photos of the crash:

The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle Saturday morning. (Alice Gallegos)

