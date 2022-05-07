Advertisement

Semi truck rollover crash in Costilla County

By KKTV
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:03 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle Saturday morning. The crash happened on Highway 160 near Blanca, Colorado. This area is a little more than an hour southwest of Pueblo.

Troopers tell 11 News the crash happened around 2:40 a.m. and the truck was hauling groceries.

The semi was on its side next to the highway and was reportedly not blocking any lanes of the road.

CSP is investigating the cause of the crash, but say no drugs or alcohol are believed to be involved.

An 11 News viewer sent in the following photos of the crash:

The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle...
The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle Saturday morning.(Alice Gallegos)
The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle...
The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle Saturday morning.(Alice Gallegos)
The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle...
The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle Saturday morning.(Alice Gallegos)
The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle...
The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle Saturday morning.(Alice Gallegos)
The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle...
The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle Saturday morning.(Alice Gallegos)
The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle...
The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle Saturday morning.(Alice Gallegos)
The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle...
The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle Saturday morning.(Alice Gallegos)

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect.
Suspect captured after 2 people were shot Monday night in Colorado Springs at a gas station
Marijuana bud. Generic.
Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Matt Buchanan
Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured in Florida Keys
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting

Latest News

Daniel McShan arrest photo
Arrest made in El Paso County felony stalking case
Summer heat, fire danger
Summer-Like Warmth
One person is heading to the hospital following a rollover crash Saturday morning.
1 person taken to the hospital following rollover crash
Road closures in Garden of the Gods planned Saturday
Road closures in Garden of the Gods planned Saturday