Road closures in Garden of the Gods planned Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Take 5 in the Garden of the Gods 5K and 5 mile returns to Colorado Springs Saturday from 6-10 a.m. Due to the event, all roads will be temporarily closed through Garden of the Gods. Trail access will be open to the public.

More than 100 people are expected to race and can choose between a 5K or 5-mile trail or road race. The following roads are closed to vehicles:

6-10 a.m.

Gateway Rd., west of 30th Street

Juniper Way Loop and Gateway Rd.

Juniper Way Loop and Garden Dr. near P6 pull-off

Residents not participating in the race should avoid the area. All racing will end by 10 a.m.

