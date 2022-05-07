Police respond to reports for ‘cold sex assault of a child’, Man arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating reports of a cold sex assault on a child. Officers responded to the area near Astrozon and Chelton just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

CSPD says a man was taken into custody for unrelated warrants and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

The victim and parent were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Officers say proper notifications were made and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

