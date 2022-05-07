Advertisement

Police respond to reports for ‘cold sex assault of a child’, Man arrested

A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point(WCAX)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating reports of a cold sex assault on a child. Officers responded to the area near Astrozon and Chelton just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

CSPD says a man was taken into custody for unrelated warrants and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

The victim and parent were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Officers say proper notifications were made and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect.
Suspect captured after 2 people were shot Monday night in Colorado Springs at a gas station
Marijuana bud. Generic.
Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Matt Buchanan
Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured in Florida Keys
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting

Latest News

Both students were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WATCH - Two students shot near Mitchell High School
Reported shooting scene in Colorado Springs 5/6/22.
Shooting near Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs, 2 students taken to the hospital
For some Colorado Springs parents, they had a child care center to take their children to until...
Changes at Colorado Springs child care center causes issues for parents
Spc. Adam Buck.
22-year-old motorcyclist hit and killed in Colorado Springs, DUI suspect arrested