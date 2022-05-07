Grass fire burning near I-25 Saturday, reportedly caused by vehicle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (5/7 3:25pm): I-25 is reopen. This is according to CDOT.

A grass fire is currently burning in El Paso County near I-25 and exit 135. The fire began around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Flames are continuing to spread from the wind. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/mGB7iBBOST — Miranda Paige (@ReporterMiranda) May 7, 2022

Colorado State Patrol says the cause of the fire was a vehicle pulling a camper that reportedly lost a wheel and crashed.

The northbound side of I-25 was closed while crews fought the flames; one lane of the road was opened just before 2 p.m.

We have crews on the way and calls into law enforcement to learn more information.

#I25 northbound: Right lane closed due to fire activity between CO 16 and Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard. Use caution. Watch for emergency vehicles. https://t.co/GXelZBdKgv — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 7, 2022

