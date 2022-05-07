Advertisement

Grass fire burning near I-25 Saturday, reportedly caused by vehicle crash

Grass fire 5/7/2022
Grass fire 5/7/2022(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (5/7 3:25pm): I-25 is reopen. This is according to CDOT.

A grass fire is currently burning in El Paso County near I-25 and exit 135. The fire began around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Colorado State Patrol says the cause of the fire was a vehicle pulling a camper that reportedly lost a wheel and crashed.

The northbound side of I-25 was closed while crews fought the flames; one lane of the road was opened just before 2 p.m.

LIVE LOOK: We are working to learn more on a fire that is currently burning near I-25 and Fort Carson.

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Saturday, May 7, 2022

We have crews on the way and calls into law enforcement to learn more information.

