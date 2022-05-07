Grass fire burning near I-25 Saturday, reportedly caused by vehicle crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -
UPDATE (5/7 3:25pm): I-25 is reopen. This is according to CDOT.
A grass fire is currently burning in El Paso County near I-25 and exit 135. The fire began around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Colorado State Patrol says the cause of the fire was a vehicle pulling a camper that reportedly lost a wheel and crashed.
The northbound side of I-25 was closed while crews fought the flames; one lane of the road was opened just before 2 p.m.
We have crews on the way and calls into law enforcement to learn more information.
