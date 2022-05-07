Colorado State Patrol investigating after pedestrian was hit by a vehicle

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after reportedly getting hit by a vehicle. The incident happened on Friday around 2:40 a.m. on Saguache County Road 49.5 just south of Saguache County Road B.

Colorado State Patrol say a blue 1995 Chevrolet 1500 Pickup was heading south on Saguache County Road 49.5 approaching a vehcile that was stopped on the right shoulder. A pedestrian was reportedly near the center of the road, next to the stopped vehicle. Troopers say the Chevy hit the person while swerving to the left. The driver reportedly left the scene and drove home and then reported the crash.

The pedestrian reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

