Changes at Colorado Springs child care center causes issues for parents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Childcare continues to be a challenge as facilities deal with staffing shortages and families find themselves stuck on long wait lists. For some Colorado Springs parents, they had a child care center to take their children to until last week when they were notified their child’s class was temporarily closing until more staff are hired and trained.

Victoria Masias says this is a frustrating situation. She says parents in her class at the Mountain Shadows location were told about the closure on a Friday and only had the weekend to figure out what to do.

“Hard, very hard and it’s hard to keep your composure,” said Masias about the situation.

Masias says she now has to juggle working from home and taking care of her 4-year-old son Dean.

“I’m a single parent, like I don’t have that back up. You know, I have his grandparents that help me, but I don’t have the back up for child care,” said Masias.

She was shocked to learn she only had the weekend to come up with a solution.

“It’s not doable. It’s not,” said Masias. “Since then I’ve called every single day to different facilities to see if they can take him, but either they are wait-listed until August or they are not taking anyone until 2023.”

KinderCare says this temporary closure only affects one class. In a statement to 11 News they said, “Closing a classroom is not a decision made lightly. We’re hopeful that a pause in this room means we’ll be better able to serve our community.”

Masias says the company referred her to another daycare that’s 30 minutes away. However, it doesn’t accept the financial assistance she needs.

“It’s quite inconsiderate to throw that at all of us. At least give us enough time to find new childcare and accommodate for what we need for right now or let us transfer into another KinderCare, even if it’s just temporarily,” said Masias.

According to KinderCare, they were not able to merge the class with others due to licensing regulations.

Masias says the child care search has taken up a lot of her time and energy. So far she hasn’t found a new place.

11 News reached out to KinderCare Friday to see if there’s any update on when they might reopen and how many families are affected. We are waiting to hear back.

For assistance with finding childcare in Colorado, click here for more information on The Colorado Child Care Assistance Program

The whole statement from KindCare can be read below:

“We plan for this to be a temporary classroom closure. Our reopening date will depend upon how quickly we’re able to hire and train new teachers. It takes a unique set of skills to be a teacher, especially when you’re working with young children. Teachers must meet specific KinderCare and state credentials. It can be challenging to find candidates who have the proper credentials and certification. We’re doing our best to find, hire and train new teachers and hope to reopen the class as soon as possible. Unfortunately, we were not able to merge this classroom with others due to licensing regulations. Closing a classroom is not a decision made lightly. We’re hopeful that a pause in this room means we’ll be better able to serve our community”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.