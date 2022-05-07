Advertisement

Arrest made in El Paso County felony stalking case

Daniel McShan arrest photo
Daniel McShan arrest photo(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:02 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing charges after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information of an alleged stalking incident. This happened on Friday.

Deputies say the victim was able to name the suspect. Allegations made by the victim involve allegations of felony stalking of a girl.

The suspect was identified by deputies as Daniel McShan, pictured above, and was booked into the El Paso County Jail on Felony Stalking.

Due to the victim’s privacy, no other information surrounding the details will be released by the Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information about this investigation or are aware of additional victims you can contact Deputy Dan Carey at 719-474-9342 or 719-520-7777. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect.
Suspect captured after 2 people were shot Monday night in Colorado Springs at a gas station
Marijuana bud. Generic.
Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Matt Buchanan
Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured in Florida Keys
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting

Latest News

The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle...
Semi truck rollover crash in Costilla County
Summer heat, fire danger
Summer-Like Warmth
One person is heading to the hospital following a rollover crash Saturday morning.
1 person taken to the hospital following rollover crash
Road closures in Garden of the Gods planned Saturday
Road closures in Garden of the Gods planned Saturday