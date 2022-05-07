Arrest made in El Paso County felony stalking case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing charges after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information of an alleged stalking incident. This happened on Friday.

Deputies say the victim was able to name the suspect. Allegations made by the victim involve allegations of felony stalking of a girl.

The suspect was identified by deputies as Daniel McShan, pictured above, and was booked into the El Paso County Jail on Felony Stalking.

Due to the victim’s privacy, no other information surrounding the details will be released by the Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information about this investigation or are aware of additional victims you can contact Deputy Dan Carey at 719-474-9342 or 719-520-7777. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 to remain anonymous.

