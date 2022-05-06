War Dog Memorial 5K run honors K-9 Vets

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - The War Dog Memorial run kicks off at 9 a.m. May 21 at Iron Horse Park to honor K-9 veterans and their handlers.

Dogs must be on a leash and any dog “who shows aggression or presents a threat to participants or other dogs will be removed from the event”.

Participants will get a custom T-shirt and sticker, while supplies last.

The event is open to all Department of Defense ID card holders. Early registration goes until May 19 and is $20 per person ages 4 and up, children ages 3 and under are free, and same-day registration will be $40 per person ages 4 and up.

The run will take place rain or shine.

