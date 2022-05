PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police say they are currently in the area near Beulah Avenue and Van Buren Street for a man that is barricaded in the area.

The man reportedly has felony warrants.

No other details were available at the time this article was written.

Please avoid the area of the 1900-2000 block Sprague Ave between Beulah Ave and Van Buren St. Pueblo Police are dealing with a barricaded male in the area. pic.twitter.com/13Mnfc9XXb — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) May 6, 2022

