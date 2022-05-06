Missing woman found dead in Boulder Canyon

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a woman who was found dead around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Deputies say the vehicle was found near the 33 mile marker of Boulder Canyon and belonged to a 27-year-old woman. She has reportedly went missing in the City of Boulder on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

As deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed the vehicle belonged to the missing woman. An Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) from the City of Boulder Police Department was on scene and assisted by evaluating this area of interest due to the rugged terrain. Emergency Services Coordinators conducted a search of the area to investigate further.

That’s when law enforcement reportedly located “what the operator believed to be a person”, and the woman was found dead.

This is an ongoing investigation but deputies say foul play is not suspected. The official cause of death and identity of the woman will be released at a later date.

Rescue personnel from the following agencies responded to assist: The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder Police Department, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Rangers, and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

