Advertisement

Missing woman found dead in Boulder Canyon

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading police.(MGN)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a woman who was found dead around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Deputies say the vehicle was found near the 33 mile marker of Boulder Canyon and belonged to a 27-year-old woman. She has reportedly went missing in the City of Boulder on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

As deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed the vehicle belonged to the missing woman. An Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) from the City of Boulder Police Department was on scene and assisted by evaluating this area of interest due to the rugged terrain. Emergency Services Coordinators conducted a search of the area to investigate further.

That’s when law enforcement reportedly located “what the operator believed to be a person”, and the woman was found dead.

This is an ongoing investigation but deputies say foul play is not suspected. The official cause of death and identity of the woman will be released at a later date.

Rescue personnel from the following agencies responded to assist: The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder Police Department, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Rangers, and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect.
Suspect captured after 2 people were shot Monday night in Colorado Springs at a gas station
Marijuana bud. Generic.
Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Matt Buchanan
Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured in Florida Keys
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting

Latest News

Summer-like heat, fire danger returning
Big warmup this weekend
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Man shot, killed in suspected road rage incident
Karen Garner, a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia, was pushed to the ground during her...
Former Colorado officer sentenced for assaulting a 73-year-old woman with dementia
Shooting suspect.
Suspect captured after 2 people were shot Monday night in Colorado Springs at a gas station