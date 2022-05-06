Man shot, killed in suspected road rage incident

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are investigating after a man was killed in a suspected road rage incident Thursday night. Officers were called to a shooting around 7:30 p.m. near I-25 and East Northern Avenue.

Pueblo Police say the shooting was “possibly the result of a road rage incident”. As they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was reportedly taken to the hospital where he later died.

Crimes Against Persons Detectives and CIS Detectives were called out and took over the investigation. Several people were transported to the Police Department for the ongoing investigation.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

