Man shot, killed in suspected road rage incident

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:49 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are investigating after a man was killed in a suspected road rage incident Thursday night. Officers were called to a shooting around 7:30 p.m. near I-25 and East Northern Avenue.

Pueblo Police say the shooting was “possibly the result of a road rage incident”. As they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was reportedly taken to the hospital where he later died.

Crimes Against Persons Detectives and CIS Detectives were called out and took over the investigation. Several people were transported to the Police Department for the ongoing investigation.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

