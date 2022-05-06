Man convicted of multiple sex crimes against children in Colorado has a new address, sexually violent predator alert issued

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - An alert was issued to people living in La Junta on Friday for a sexually violent predator moving to a new address.

The La Junta Police Department shared the details on the new living arrangements for 49-year-old Jeffery Baca. Baca is going to be on supervised release and parole. He was convicted for attempt to commit sex assault on a child in Pueblo County in 1993, then convicted of the same crime in Pueblo County in 1995. Baca was also convicted of sex assault where the victim was “incapable appraising condition,” in Otero County three years ago.

Baca is registered at 421 Lewis Avenue in La Junta.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.