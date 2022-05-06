Advertisement

Local Animal Enforcement saves dog stuck under a shed

A pitbull is safe after being stuck under a “shed that was structurally unsound” last week.
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:34 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pitbull is safe after being stuck under a “shed that was structurally unsound” last week.

The Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) team for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region responded to the call. As they arrived they reportedly found a large, tan Pit Bull wedged under a wooden structure.

The local fire department was called to assist in the rescue. The ALE team cut through wooden beams underneath the shed and as soon as it was safe, used a catch pole to grab and pull the pup out safely.

Once the dog was out, our officers reunited Sweet Pea with her loving owner!

Last week our Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) team received a priority call concerning a dog stuck under a shed. Officers...

Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Monday, May 2, 2022

