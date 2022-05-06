Local Animal Enforcement saves dog stuck under a shed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pitbull is safe after being stuck under a “shed that was structurally unsound” last week.

The Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) team for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region responded to the call. As they arrived they reportedly found a large, tan Pit Bull wedged under a wooden structure.

The local fire department was called to assist in the rescue. The ALE team cut through wooden beams underneath the shed and as soon as it was safe, used a catch pole to grab and pull the pup out safely.

Once the dog was out, our officers reunited Sweet Pea with her loving owner!

Last week our Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) team received a priority call concerning a dog stuck under a shed. Officers... Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Monday, May 2, 2022

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.