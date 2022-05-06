Advertisement

Shooting near Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs, 2 students taken to the hospital

2 students shot near Mitchell High School 5/6/22. Suspect or suspects still at large.
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:16 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large law enforcement presence at Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m. multiple officers were in an area close to E. San Miguel Street and N. Academy Boulevard, not far from the school.

Devra Ashby, a spokesperson for D-11, says a student was injured off campus at a nearby fast-food restaurant and then came to the campus. The student reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries. Mitchell was placed on a “HOLD STATUS,” meaning students were being kept safe inside the school. School was scheduled to be released at 3 p.m., so Ashby added students may be getting home later than normal. The hold status was lifted at about 3:40 p.m.

At least two people juveniles taken to the hospital, both are expected to survive. Last time this article was updated, police were still searching for a suspect or suspects.

A school nurse at Mitchell was able to provide aid to the students who were injured until ambulances arrived.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect.
Suspect captured after 2 people were shot Monday night in Colorado Springs at a gas station
Marijuana bud. Generic.
Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Matt Buchanan
Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured in Florida Keys
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting

Latest News

Spc. Adam Buck.
22-year-old motorcyclist hit and killed in Colorado Springs, DUI suspect arrested
Jeffery Baca
Man convicted of multiple sex crimes against children in Colorado has a new address, sexually violent predator alert issued
Pueblo Police respond to barricaded man near Beulah Ave and Van Buren St.
Suspect in custody following a standoff on Friday in Pueblo
WATCH: Update on shooting near Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs