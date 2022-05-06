Shooting near Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs, 2 students taken to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large law enforcement presence at Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m. multiple officers were in an area close to E. San Miguel Street and N. Academy Boulevard, not far from the school.

Devra Ashby, a spokesperson for D-11, says a student was injured off campus at a nearby fast-food restaurant and then came to the campus. The student reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries. Mitchell was placed on a “HOLD STATUS,” meaning students were being kept safe inside the school. School was scheduled to be released at 3 p.m., so Ashby added students may be getting home later than normal. The hold status was lifted at about 3:40 p.m.

At least two people juveniles taken to the hospital, both are expected to survive. Last time this article was updated, police were still searching for a suspect or suspects.

A school nurse at Mitchell was able to provide aid to the students who were injured until ambulances arrived.

CSPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of N. Academy and San Miguel. Two juveniles received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) May 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.