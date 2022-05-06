Former Colorado officer sentenced for assaulting a 73-year-old woman with dementia

LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - A former Colorado police officer was sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

Karen Garner accidentally left Walmart in June 2020 without paying for $14 of merchandise. Alerted by the store, then-Loveland police officer Austin Hopp found Garner walking home -- and proceeded to roughly grab her, twist her arm and shove her to the ground as she cried that she wanted go home. The entire episode was caught on his body camera. The arrest was seen as rough and unnecessary. Hopp was later caught on camera appearing to joke about the incident.

On Thursday, the sentence was handed out to Hopp for second-degree assault. He pleaded guilty to the charge as he was originally facing a more serious assault charge.

A federal lawsuit that Garner filed claimed he dislocated her shoulder. The city settled the lawsuit for $3 million, money which her family has said will pay for the around-the-clock care she has required after her condition deteriorated following her arrest.

