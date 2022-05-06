“Bears are gonna bear:’ CPW reminds Colorado residents a shark won’t break into your home, but a bear could!
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KKTV) - A little humor can go a long way when it comes to driving home an important message.
On Friday, Colorado Parks Wildlife shared a graphic simply explaining a shark will never break into your home in search of food, but a bear could!
“Don’t allow bears to become comfortable around your house,” part of a social media post reads. “If you see one, yell at them, throw things at them, and make noise to scare them off. Bears are gonna bear - people are the solution - change your habits and be #bearaware.”
For more information on being bear aware from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, click here.
