‘We can not do this alone:’ Congressman Lamborn and El Paso County undersheriff hold fentanyl roundtable discussion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Conversations around the fentanyl crisis continue as the drug continues to claim lives in Colorado.

Wednesday, Congressman Doug Lamborn and the undersheriff for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office held a roundtable discussion with local leaders about the drug. Those in attendance included law enforcement, the district attorney, the coroner and a Monument father who lost both his sons to fentanyl.

Officials say anyone who chooses to take an illicit drug is putting their life at risk because it could be laced with fentanyl without their knowledge. They say education is important and that this problem is going to take our entire community to fix.

Local leaders spoke a lot about how fentanyl is affecting those who are younger. According to the coroner, the average age for a fentanyl death is 35 years old. While the average age of all other drug related deaths is 48.

“Our methamphetamine, our cocaine, our heroin, those are drugs that youth generally don’t start out using. But a tablet? Every middle schooler, every grade schooler in the country has taken an Advil or a Tylenol and so those barriers have evaporated,” said Dr. Leon Kelly, El Paso County Coroner.

Also, fentanyl is now being laced into candy, like gummy bears. Kids may not realize what they are taking.

Another concern local leaders talked about is how drug dealers are finding ways to reach out to kids through social media.

The El Paso County coroner says this is not just a big city problem, but is affecting rural communities as well. Last year, in the 20 plus surrounding counties outside of El Paso County. The coroner says there was one fentanyl-related death. This year there’s already been six.

Matt Riviere is a father from Monument who lost both his sons to fentanyl. He says it’s important to raise awareness.

“For me, it’s only been nine months and I continue to deal with my grief. But I do understand that to honor my boys and to save lives, which is what this is about then I’ve got to speak up,” said Riviere.

Local leaders say prevention is key. And that parents need to have conversations with their kids about the dangers of fentanyl.

“It’s like owning a gun, you know. We treat every gun as if it’s loaded. Parents please tell your children that if they come across a drug or consider taking a narcotic, consider it like a loaded gun except for it’s loaded with fentanyl,” said Joe Roybal, the El Paso County Undersheriff.

Local leaders also talked about how important legislation on the federal and local level is. They talked about how important language within these bills are in stopping drug dealers. As many dealers change the chemicals they use to get around the law.

“We need to address where they take and change that pill slightly to try to evade prosecution. So we need to be thinking ahead of the game in anticipating that,” said Congressman Lamborn.

There’s currently a fentanyl bill being considered in Colorado that would make possession of one gram or more of fentanyl a felony.

