WARNING: Shocking video shows a gun battle between store employee and would-be robbers, now a homicide investigation

Video from LA County Sheriff's Dept. From April 3, 2022. Authorities need help locating some of the suspects (One suspect died.). Call 323-890-5500 with info.
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Following a deadly gun battle between a security guard and four suspect, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with locating two suspects.

The attempted robbery and shooting took place on April 3 in Los Angeles County. Four people attempted to rob the employee, who is also a security guard.

WARNING: The video at the top of this article shows surveillance video of the incident. It can be hard for some to watch.

“The employee, an armed security guard for the business, withdrew his handgun, and a gun battle between the armed men ensued,” LASD posted in a news release. “The suspects left the ‘Smoke Shop’ and fled the scene. The employee sustained gunshot wounds to his face and neck and was later released from the hospital. About 30 minutes after the botched robbery, deputies responded to Martin Luther King Hospital regarding a gunshot victim. Investigators discovered the gunshot victim was one of the ‘Smoke Shop’ robbers whom the store employee had shot.”

The suspect taken to the hospital died. A second suspect was taken into custody on April 4. Authorities are now asking for help with locating Kahlel Lundy and Keith Rachel. Both suspects are wanted for murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

