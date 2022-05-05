Advertisement

Suspected DUI driver crashes in downtown Springs, nearly hits hotel

"They destroyed a parking meter," an officer said in describing some of the damage in the May...
"They destroyed a parking meter," an officer said in describing some of the damage in the May 5, 2022, crash.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is looking at DUI charges after smashing into a parked car and narrowly missing a hotel.

According to police, the suspect blew through the South Nevada and Cimarron intersection before losing control of their car, taking out the parked vehicle, a parking meter and a parking sign in front of the Kinship Landing hotel. The car came to a stop just feet from the building doors.

The vehicle took out a parked car and a parking meter came close to hitting a hotel.

The collision happened around 1 a.m. Thursday.

The driver was arrested at the scene and the car was towed. They have not been identified at the time of this writing.

