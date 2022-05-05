Suspect shot by Colorado deputy outside shopping center

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Jefferson County deputy shot and wounded a man during a struggle in a shopping center parking lot early Thursday morning.

Sister station CBS Denver reports the suspect had called 911 earlier for help, claiming he was being followed, but then started fighting with deputies when they showed up. He was reportedly armed with a knife, though it’s unclear if threatened anyone with it.

The fighting reportedly continued even after shots were fired.

No law enforcement was injured in the incident. The suspect was undergoing surgery at last report.

The shooting happened outside the Bowles Crossing shopping center near Wadsworth Boulevard and West Bowles Avenue.

We are investigating an officer involved shooting at 8055 W. Bowles Ave. Suspect was shot during a confrontation with deputies and transported to an area hospital. Suspect’s condition is unknown. #JCSO deputy was not injured. No current threat to the public in #Jeffco. pic.twitter.com/wuhDnJwJdZ — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) May 5, 2022

