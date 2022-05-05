Advertisement

Suspect shot by Colorado deputy outside shopping center

Law enforcement process the scene after a Jefferson County deputy shot a suspect outside the...
Law enforcement process the scene after a Jefferson County deputy shot a suspect outside the Bowles Crossing shopping center. The suspect reportedly confronted deputies after they responded to his 911 call.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:58 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Jefferson County deputy shot and wounded a man during a struggle in a shopping center parking lot early Thursday morning.

Sister station CBS Denver reports the suspect had called 911 earlier for help, claiming he was being followed, but then started fighting with deputies when they showed up. He was reportedly armed with a knife, though it’s unclear if threatened anyone with it.

The fighting reportedly continued even after shots were fired.

No law enforcement was injured in the incident. The suspect was undergoing surgery at last report.

The shooting happened outside the Bowles Crossing shopping center near Wadsworth Boulevard and West Bowles Avenue.

