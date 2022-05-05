Advertisement

Sexually violent predator convicted of child sex assault moves to new Springs address

Eldon McFarlin
Eldon McFarlin(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:09 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted sexually violent predator has changed addresses and is now living near the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs.

11 News first reported in April that 30-year-old Eldon McFarlin was on parole and living downtown. Thursday, police announced McFarlin was now registered in the 3000 block of East Platte Avenue. State law requires law enforcement to alert the public whenever a sexually violent predator moves.

McFarlin was convicted in 2016 of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and convicted before that for failing to register as a sex offender. He is white, 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and has a pierced left ear and a tattoo of a hatchet man on his upper right arm.

For questions about McFarlin or other sexually violent predators living in Colorado Springs, call Detective Rob Meredith at 719-444-7665 or visit the CSPD website.

