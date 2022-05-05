Advertisement

Trapped passenger freed after car and semi collide in north Colorado Springs

Firefighters working to free someone trapped in a vehicle following a crash involving a car and...
Firefighters working to free someone trapped in a vehicle following a crash involving a car and semi.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:03 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a passenger from a mangled car after it collided with a semi-truck Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at North Academy and Briargate Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. and has caused major traffic headaches in the area as firefighters and police work at the scene. As of 10:30 a.m., southbound Academy had partially reopened but traffic was still backed up to I-25.

No serious injuries were immediately reported, but police tell 11 News the passenger was taken to the hospital. Both drivers were OK and able to be treated at the scene.

There’s no word yet on who was at fault or the moments leading up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect.
Search for suspect underway in Colorado Springs after 2 people shot Monday night
Marijuana bud. Generic.
Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Matt Buchanan
Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured in Florida Keys
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting

Latest News

5.5.22
Warming Trend
WATCH: U.S. State Department provides update on effects of war between Russia and Ukraine
WATCH: U.S. State Department provides update on effects of war between Russia and Ukraine
Deadly shooting investigation in California.
WARNING: Shocking video shows a gun battle between store employee and would-be robbers, now a homicide investigation
5/5/22.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Gun battle caught on camera in a California now a homicide investigation
Ned Price delivers remarks as the US announces an embassy drawdown in Afghanistan as more...
WATCH: U.S. State Department provides update on effects of war between Russia and Ukraine