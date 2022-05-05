Trapped passenger freed after car and semi collide in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a passenger from a mangled car after it collided with a semi-truck Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at North Academy and Briargate Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. and has caused major traffic headaches in the area as firefighters and police work at the scene. As of 10:30 a.m., southbound Academy had partially reopened but traffic was still backed up to I-25.

No serious injuries were immediately reported, but police tell 11 News the passenger was taken to the hospital. Both drivers were OK and able to be treated at the scene.

There’s no word yet on who was at fault or the moments leading up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.