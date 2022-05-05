Advertisement

Man sleeping in truck prompts standoff in Pueblo

Police said the large officer presence was in order to make sure everyone in the area was safe.
Police said the large officer presence was in order to make sure everyone in the area was safe.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:57 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a bad morning for one man in Pueblo, who woke up to police surrounding his vehicle.

A spokesperson with the Pueblo Police Department tells 11 News a passerby called 911 after noticing the man sleeping inside of a pickup with a gun lying next to him. The pickup was parked near the intersection of Vinewood Lane and Bison Lane.

Officers flooded the scene, uncertain what they were dealing with. Nearby streets were blocked as officers tried to get the man to exit the vehicle.

After failing to get any kind of response, officers finally approached the truck and pulled open the door -- finding the man still dozing off.

The spokesperson tells 11 News that while the person will not face charges in relation to the police activity, drugs were found on him, so charges will referred to the district attorney.

