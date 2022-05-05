Advertisement

Little Colorado girl who loves ‘Emergency Dispatcher’ shows honored after calling 911 to save her mom

9-1-1 Hero Isabella and her mom!
9-1-1 Hero Isabella and her mom!(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heroes come in all shapes, sizes and ages!

A Colorado girl, 8-year-old Isabella, was honored this week after calling 911 twice in the same day to get help for her mother during two separate medical events.

“Despite being alone and very nervous about her mom’s condition, she stayed calm, answered questions and followed instructions from the dispatchers until SHFD 414 and SFD 184 arrived,” part of a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reads.

The news release adds Isabella loves watching shows about Emergency Dispatchers! On Tuesday, Isabella was honored at her school, King Elementary. Isabella was surprised during the assembly with the recognition.

“I missed my medication and I fell down and passed out,” Isabella’s mom Christina Montano explained. “That medication is very important, I ended up passing out twice. It’s pretty darn cool to think that she’s 8 and remembered to call 911 and remembered to tell dad.”


KidsHealth provides information on talking with your kids about 911 and when to call. Click here for more.

