Colorado Springs police officer suspected of stalking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer is facing a felony charge.

Wednesday night, CSPD shared limited details on the case with the public.

“On April 28, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) became aware of allegations of criminal activity by a CSPD Officer,” part of the news release reads. “Detectives initiated an investigation and established probable cause for the arrest of Officer Stephanie Landreneau, On May 4, 2022.”

Officer Landreneau was charged with stalking and placed on administrative leave. She has been employed by CSPD since 2016.

“This is still an active and ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released until appropriate to do so,” the release adds.

Police did not share a mugshot of Landreneau last time this article was updated Wednesday night at 7:30. 11 News will continue to follow this story as we request the officer’s arrest papers.

