Advertisement

Colorado Springs police officer suspected of stalking

CSPD squad car.
CSPD squad car.(KKTV/CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:37 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer is facing a felony charge.

Wednesday night, CSPD shared limited details on the case with the public.

“On April 28, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) became aware of allegations of criminal activity by a CSPD Officer,” part of the news release reads. “Detectives initiated an investigation and established probable cause for the arrest of Officer Stephanie Landreneau, On May 4, 2022.”

Officer Landreneau was charged with stalking and placed on administrative leave. She has been employed by CSPD since 2016.

“This is still an active and ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released until appropriate to do so,” the release adds.

Police did not share a mugshot of Landreneau last time this article was updated Wednesday night at 7:30. 11 News will continue to follow this story as we request the officer’s arrest papers.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect.
Search for suspect underway in Colorado Springs after 2 people shot Monday night
Marijuana bud. Generic.
Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Matt Buchanan
Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured in Florida Keys
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting

Latest News

The incident happened Wednesday morning near the intersection of Wooodmen and Black Forest.
Caught on camera: road rage in Colorado Springs
Conversations around the fentanyl crisis continue as the drug continues to cause deaths in our...
‘We can not do this alone:’ Congressman Lamborn and El Paso County undersheriff hold fentanyl roundtable discussion
Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams
U.S. Air Force Academy cadet passes away after falling off a skateboard
9-1-1 Hero Isabella and her mom!
Little Colorado girl who loves ‘Emergency Dispatcher’ shows honored after calling 911 to save her mom