Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes the ‘1st baby of spring’

New baby mountain goat (unnamed.)
New baby mountain goat (unnamed.)(Cheyenne Mtn Zoo)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomed a new addition this week!

The zoo announced publicly the birth of a mountain goat on Thursday. The little one was born on Wednesday.

“Rocky Mountain goat kids are famous for being capable right out of the gate,” said Michelle Salido, lead keeper at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. “They’re native to some pretty demanding habitats, so they have to be hearty to thrive in those elements and that’s what we’re seeing with this little one. She’s getting the hang of her lanky legs, and we’ve already seen her climbing up rocks and on her mom.”

The baby’s mom, Lena, is a first-time parent.

It took Lena a little while to get the hang of nursing, which isn’t unusual for a first-time mom, but since then, we’ve seen her really embrace motherhood,” said Salido. “She’s being protective, and she’s letting her daughter snuggle up to her and climb on her. She was really focused on making sure the baby was clean – especially her ears. She was licking the kid’s ears and the baby was making little goat whinnying sounds and wobbling around during the grooming session. They’re so cute.”

Following Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s tradition of not naming baby animals until they’re at least a month old, there are no immediate plans to name the youngster.

