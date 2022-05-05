Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trooper uses car as barrier to stop suspected drunken driver

A newly released police video shows a North Carolina trooper using his car as a barrier to stop a suspected drunken driver. (WTVD, NC DPS, CNN)
By Josh Chapin
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:48 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) - Newly released police video shows a North Carolina trooper using his car as a barrier to stop a suspected drunken driver.

“Once I saw the vehicle, I just decided to stop the chase right there,” North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Cody Thao said.

Thao prevented the driver from doing any more damage as they drove the wrong way on the interstate in the early morning hours of April 9.

He said he didn’t think about how he could be seriously injured until afterward.

“I realize after the fact yes, but this is what we signed up to do, this is what we agreed to do,” Thao said.

After the video was released, Thao’s heroic actions are earning him praise even though he deflected.

“All the credit goes out to the other troopers who inspire me on a daily basis especially here in Wake county.”

Thao was working on April 8 when deputies in Johnston County chasing a car reported to nearby authorities what was happening.

Thao heard the whole thing on the radio and knew where they were going.

When he saw the blue lights after he got off the exit, he knew he only had a second to think about what to do.

“It could’ve turned into exactly the same type of collision that happened a little further east,” Thao said, referring to a similar crash that ended in three deaths.

That crash was also caused by a suspected drunken driver who had entered the highway going the wrong way, according to troopers.

Thao praised his training as the reason for his quick actions.

He hasn’t even been on the job for a year

“Before that, I actually worked at a Tractor Supply,” he said. “I don’t have any prior experience with law enforcement. I’ve always had a servant’s heart and I’ve always wanted to help people.”

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Joshua Ray Bibey, is now facing DWI charges.

