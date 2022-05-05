Advertisement

Alleged porch pirates caught on camera in Fremont County

Alleged porch pirates in the Canon City area on May 1, 2022.
Alleged porch pirates in the Canon City area on May 1, 2022.(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:52 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two porch pirates were caught red-handed carrying their stolen loot, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said.

“These fine pillars of the community decided to “Porch Pirate” in the area of Locust and Elm, on Monday, May 1, 2022,” the sheriff’s office tweeted over photos of the two men.

Investigators are now trying to identify them and ask anyone with information to contact them at 719-276-5555. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-275-STOP.

